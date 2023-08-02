Kolkata, August 2: The CBI on Wednesday informed the Calcutta High Court’s single- judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta that the chances of Pakistani nationals being employed in the Indian Armed Forces by virtue of fake identity documents could not be ruled out though there was no definite proof yet.

On July 26, after the hearing on a PIL alleging that two purported Pakistan nationals, namely Jaikant Kumar and Pradyumna Kumar are currently posted at the defence cantonment at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, Justice Sengupta directed CBI to submit its progress report in the matter to court. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Says, National Assembly Will Be Dissolved Before August 12.

Accordingly on Wednesday, the CBI sleuths submitted its progress report at the bench of Justice Sengupta where it did not rule out the possibility despite admitting that their sleuths are yet to get any definite proof in this connection.

The central agency counsel also informed the court that the assistance of international probe agencies like INTERPOL night be required for further investigation in the matter. Justice Sengupta directed the CBI to immediately file an FIR in the matter and progress with its investigation process.

On June 13, a petition was filed at the bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha by one Bishnu Chowdhury. The original directive to the CBI to start investigation in the matter was given by Justice Mantha. Later he was elevated to the division bench of Calcutta High Court and the matter was referred to the bench of Justice Sengupta.

In his petition, Chowdhury had alleged that the duo got selected through the Staff Selection Commission examination and they secured the jobs through forgery of documents. Indian Army Uniform Change: Common Uniform for Officers in Brigadier Rank and Above From Today (See Pics).

He had also alleged that a major racket involving influential political leaders, bureaucrats and police officials was involved behind such appointments through forged documents.

On Wednesday, Justice Sengupta also directed the police to ensure security arrangements for the petitioner considering that he had been facing life threats since the time he filed the PIL.

