Palghar Police Arrest Seven People Who Were Trying to Siphon off Rs 150 Crore From Tata Sons Account

Nallasopara, March 5: The Palghar police on Tuesday, March 3, arrested seven persons, including an IndusInd Bank employee, for attempting to hack into a Tata Sons account that had Rs 200 crore. The accused were nabbed from a parking lot of a mall in Nallasopara around 5 pm, Mumbai Mirror reported. Nine cell phones, a tablet and a bank statement belong to Tata Sons were seized from the accused. Cosmos Bank Server Hacked; Rs 94 Crore Siphoned off in Two Days.

According to the report, the accused had planned to siphon off Rs 150 crore and transfer the money to an account in Nagaland. IndusInd Bank account executive Tasleem Ansari had noticed that the fixed deposit account remained dormant for some time and told his associates that withdrawals will not get noticed. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Woman Orders Beer, Loses Rs 87,001.

The plan was foiled following a tip-off, an official was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror. "There was a lot of chatter online between the group members and calls back and forth that we had managed to tap into. They were looking for a hacker with a proven track record. But when they could not find one, they decided to do it themselves using the insider information Ansari had provided them," he said.

Two days before the plan was busted, two of Ansari's associates had also started a micro-finance company in Vashi. The company was named Limra Inc Micro Finance Company. They have been booked for dishonesty, cheating and attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment.