Palghar, June 28: Five school children travelling in a bus had a narrow escape after the vehicle caught fire in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Wednesday morning, fire officials said. The incident took place at around 6.45 am near a college in Virar area, fireman Tejas Patil from Bolinj fire station told PTI.

Visuals From the Spot:

आज (28 जून ) सुबह विरार क्षेत्र में एक स्कूली बस में भीषण आग लगी, बस में स्कूली बच्चे बैठे थे,लेकिन जैसे ही बस में धु- दिखाने लगा तो सारे बच्चे बस नीचे उतर गए,सूचना पर पहुँची @VasaiVirarMcorp अग्निशमन दल के जवानों ने आग पर काबू पा लिया है,लेकिन स्कूल बस जलकर खाक हो गयी है। pic.twitter.com/FnciEm8aKF — मुकेश त्रिपाठी- Mukesh Tripathi/🅿️ (@mukesht37) June 28, 2023

The bus, carrying five students, was on way to the school when it suddenly caught fire, following which its driver and conductor acted swiftly and helped the children come out of the vehicle, he said.

School Bus Catches Fire in Palghar

After being alerted, a team of four firemen rushed to the spot and it took them more than half-an-hour to put out the blaze, the official said. The bus was completely damaged, he said. A short-circuit was suspected to be the cause of the fire, the official said.