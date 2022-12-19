Palghar, December 19: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was raped repeatedly for hours by her boyfriend and his seven friends at a partially built, abandoned bungalow at Kelva beach in Palghar district, the local police told mid-day on Sunday. The Satpati police have detained all the eight accused, aged 16-20 years, and said that the survivor is undergoing treatment at Sir JJ hospital.

The incident occurred during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday when the accused raped the teenage girl at an unoccupied bungalow in their beach village before taking her to the seashore, where they again sexually assaulted her.

The police said they then recorded the statement of the girl, following which they traced and arrested the eight accused, who were booked under charges of gangrape, procuration of minor girl and wrongful restraint, reported TOI.

Police have registered a case of gang-rape against the accused at Satpati police station, a spokesperson of Palghar district rural police said.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the police arrested the eight accused in the early hours of Sunday and registered a case against them under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including gang-rape, procuration of minor girl, wrongful restraint, and voluntarily causing hurt, and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2022 10:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).