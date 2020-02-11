Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Death Anniversary: BJP Chief JP Nadda Pays Tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh Founder

BJP Chief JP Nadda Pays Tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 11: Bharatiya Janata Party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary. Speaking to reporters, Nadda said, "The BJP pays tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya whose ideology - integral humanism - has continued to inspire the party workers."

"Deendayalji had the qualities of a politician, leader, and advisor and with these qualities he always strove to take the party to new heights. He was able to take the Bharatiya Jana Sangh from a being a small organisation to a national party," Nadda said.

The BJP chief also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's schemes are all inspired from Deendayal's ideology of integral humanism. "PM believes and works diligently in giving practical shape to all government schemes so that everyone receives the benefits of the schemes. Before him, even Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government worked on the path set by Deendayal," he added.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) thinker and former leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner of BJP. He became president of the Jana Sangh in December 1967. He passed away on February 11, 1968, under mysterious circumstances. His body was found near Mughal Sarai junction which has been renamed as Deendayal Upadhyay junction.