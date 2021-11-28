Patiala, November 28: A 36-year-old man in Punjab allegedly stabbed his sister’s three-and-a-half-year-old daughter with an ice pick around 25 to 30 times on Saturday, police said after arresting the accused murder charges. Reportedly, the accused was upset with his sister for her repeated visits. Hyderabad Shocker: Man Kills 4-Year-Old Nephew Over Grudge Against His Mother in Jalpally

The accused is a resident of Tej Bagh Colony in Patiala city. He was unmarried according to the reports. According to family members after being thrown out of a government job after working as a sub-divisional officer in Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for around five years, the accused was under depression and behaving abnormally for the last few months.

According to a report in the Times Of India, The incident took place about 11.30 am, when the accused took the girl to another room on the pretext of playing with her.

“The girl was playing alone in the room of her maternal grandparents. Her grandmother was in the kitchen. The girl’s mother had gone along with her father to get medicines for him as he had recently got discharged from a hospital after facing a heart ailment,” said SP city Harpal Singh.

“Pankaj was unhappy with his sister making frequent visits to the house. He took the girl to another room, closed the door and stabbed her in her stomach around 25-30 times with an ice pick. He probably had shut the child’s mouth,” the SP said. The girl’s mother was married to a professor in a private college in Kapurthala. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Wife Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair Near Tirupati; Accused Absconding

When the girl’s mother returned and tried to find her daughter, she found the room locked, and called her mother and neighbours for help. On opening the door, the woman saw her three-and-a-half-year-old daughter lying in a pool of blood. Though the accused had left the spot but was later located and arrested.

