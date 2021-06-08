New Delhi, June 8: Birendra Kumar, a cobbler’s son has secured 2,232nd rank in the Bihar Public Service Commission examination and will be appointed as a block supply officer. His father Bhikhari Ram was a cobbler who passed away in 2012 and his mother. His elder brother Jitendra Kumar supported him to pursue his dreams with the income from shoemaking and repairs.

“I didn’t get any fancy education. I did my schooling at my village’s government school and pursued graduation from Daudnagar College of Aurangabad. I was motivated to prepare for the BPSC examination by a senior named Rajeev, and it changed my life,” an ecstatic Kumar said. He is the first member of his family to have qualified for a government job. Bihar: 33% Reservation Should Be Given to Girl Students in Engineering And Medical Colleges, Says Nitish Kumar.

Hindustan Times reported that after his father’s demise, his elder brother took the responsibility and helped to continue his studies. But when the family’s financial situation worsened, Kumar was forced to sell eggs to keep his dreams alive. Kumar regrets that his mother couldn’t see him become an officer. Bihar: Drunk CRPF Trooper Strangulates Wife to Death in Gaya After She Stops Him From Consuming Liquor at Home.

“My mother passed away in January. I miss her. She motivated and instilled self-belief in me, saying hard work pays off someday,” Kumar recalled. He is now looking forward to cracking Union Public Service Commission exam. Kumar hopes his success will help his coming generation to get a good education and a better life.

“My family reeled under poverty for a long period. Filling the basic needs was tough for us. But I hope our next generation will not have to do odd jobs as we did,” he added.

