Patna, June 2: The Bihar government will reserve seats for girls in engineering and medical colleges. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired a meeting with senior officials. During the meeting, Kumar said that one-third of seats should be reserved for girl students in engineering and medical colleges. A proposal has been presented before the state Chief Minister regarding the establishment of Engineering and Medical Universities for better management. A state government is likely to bring a bill in this regard. Bihar Cabinet Approves 10% Reservation to Economically Weaker Section in Upper Caste, Becomes 6th State to Implement Provision.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister said that the girls should be given a 33 percent reservation in enrollment in engineering and medical colleges of the state. Kumar said that the decision would benefit girl students. The Bihar CM added engineering and medical colleges had been set up in every district of the state so that students do not have to go out of state higher studies. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Rs 1,500 per Month to Children Orphaned Due to COVID-19.

Press release of Bihar Govt:

The Department of Science and Technology gave a presentation in this regard to the Chief Minister of the on Wednesday. Secretary of the department, Lokesh Kumar Singh, through a presentation, gave detailed information regarding The Bihar Engineering University Act-2021 and Power and Function of University Jurisdiction and other provisions. Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department gave information regarding Bihar University of Health Sciences and Power and Function of University.

