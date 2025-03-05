Patna, March 5: Patna University witnessed a chaotic scene on Wednesday when a bomb exploded inside the campus, an official said. The incident occurred outside the library of the economics department near Darbhanga House inside the campus of Patna University. A police investigation is underway to determine the exact reason behind the blast. It is suspected that the incident was an attempt to establish dominance among student groups before the students’ union elections scheduled for March 29 this year.

Diksha, ASP town along with the cops of Pirbahor police station swiftly arrived to control the situation and increased security in the area. Following the explosion, the windshields and windowpanes of a Scorpio SUV and the window of the library were shattered due to the intensity of the blast. The SUV belongs to Laxmi Narayan Singh, a professor of the Sanskrit department. Prof. Dr. Sankar Kumar Sanyal Re-elected President of Harijan Sevak Sangh for Fifth Term.

“I was taking a class in the college when a loud explosion took place. When we reached the spot, the windowpanes of my SUV and library were found to be shattered,” Professor Singh said. Professor Singh further said that the disturbance might have been caused by unruly students illegally occupying hostel rooms or it could be related to the upcoming students’ union elections. ASP Diksha and Pirbahor police have begun an investigation into the incident.

Police have recovered the remains of explosive materials from the site and have sent them to the Forensic Science Laboratory to ascertain the nature of the bomb. The area is considered a high-security zone due to the presence of the university and the students residing there. Patna University Students’ Union Election will be held on March 29 and the nomination filing begins from March 10 onwards. The results will be declared on March 30. BSPCB Fines Pvt Firm Operating STP in Patna for Failing to Comply with Pollution Norms.

FSL Team Reached the Spot To Investigate a Blast

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | FSL team reached the spot to investigate a blast that happened at the Darbhanga House campus of Patna University following a clash between 2 groups. pic.twitter.com/xyEdxiI4eE — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2025

VIDEO | Bihar: A clash erupted between two groups at Darbhanga House in Patna University earlier today. Here’s what ASP Diksha Bhaware said. “... We received the information today that a ‘sutli bomb’ was fired and a car has been damaged in that. We are analysing the camera… pic.twitter.com/r2Y9XU9ZDr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 5, 2025

The Vice Chancellor of Patna University has taken some preventive measures for the upcoming elections including a ban on wall writing to maintain discipline, strict monitoring by police to avoid disorder and increased security on campus ahead of the polls. Authorities are ensuring that discipline and fairness are maintained throughout the electoral process.

