Patna (Bihar) [India], March 4: In a unanimous decision reaffirming his steadfast commitment to Gandhian values, Prof. Dr. Sankar Kumar Sanyal has been re-elected as the President of Harijan Sevak Sangh (HSS) for the fifth consecutive term. The election was held at Gandhi Sangrahalaya, Patna, with state presidents, central board members, and advisory council representatives in attendance.

The meeting was inaugurated at Raj Bhawan, Patna, by His Excellency Shri Arif Muhammad Khan, Governor of Bihar, before proceeding to Gandhi Sangrahalaya, Patna, where the election was conducted.

Sustaining the Legacy of Mahatma Gandhi

Founded by Mahatma Gandhi on September 30, 1932, Harijan Sevak Sangh has played a pivotal role in dismantling caste barriers, empowering marginalized communities, and promoting social equality in India. It was established in response to Gandhiji's historic fast in Yerwada Jail, which opposed the Communal Award that sought to segregate Dalits from the broader Hindu society.

Since then, the Sangh has remained at the forefront of educational, social, and economic empowerment initiatives, championing inclusivity and dignity for all.

A Respected and Trusted Leader

Dr. Sanyal's re-election signals continuity in the Sangh's mission. Over the years, he has spearheaded several transformative initiatives, including educational programs, livelihood projects, and policy advocacy. Delegates from across India hailed him as a visionary leader, a scholar, and a guiding force, with unanimous support for his continued leadership.

The election was efficiently organized at Gandhi Sangrahalaya, Patna, under the supervision of Naresh Yadav, former Rajya Sabha Member and Vice President of HSS. Also in attendance were Raju Bhai Parmar, former MP and Member of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Welfare; Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra, Chancellor of Shobhit University; Jayesh Bhai Patel, President of Sabarmati Ashram; Dr. Prema Cariappa, ex-MP and Chairperson of the Central Social Welfare Board; P. Maruthi, Secretary of Thakkar Bapa Vidyalaya; Justice Deepak Saha Roy, Office of the Calcutta High Court; Mohan Joshi, MLC; Prof. B. M. Sharma, ex-Vice Chancellor of Kota University; Dr. Arundhuti Devi; Dr. Gopal Krishna Nair; Swami Sankaranand Saraswati; Prof. Dr. Anand Sankar Singh; Dr. Rajnish Kumar; Sudhir Bhai Goyel; Ram Kumar Mandal, and others including Urmila Srivastava and Sanjay Rai, Secretaries of HSS.

Dr. Sanyal's Vision for the FutureIn his address, Dr. Sanyal reaffirmed his commitment, stating:"Harijan Sevak Sangh, Sewa karne walo ka Sangh hai" (Harijan Sevak Sangh is an organization of those who serve). As we step into this new term, our focus will be on strengthening our impact, expanding our reach, and ensuring that Gandhiji's ideals continue to guide our actions in the modern world."

The Road AheadUnder Dr. Sanyal's leadership, Harijan Sevak Sangh will focus on:

* Expanding education and skill development for marginalized communities.* Strengthening grassroots social reform initiatives to foster inclusivity.* Advocating policy reforms to institutionalize Gandhian principles of social justice.

Widespread Support and FelicitationsFollowing the election, state presidents, central board members, and advisory council members congratulated Dr. Sanyal, lauding his dedication and leadership. His tenure has been instrumental in revitalizing the Sangh's initiatives, ensuring their relevance in modern society.

Summing up the significance of the event, HSS Secretary Urmila Srivastava remarked:

"Dr. Sanyal's leadership has been instrumental in strengthening the Sangh's mission, and we are confident that his vision will continue to inspire future generations."

With his fifth consecutive term, Dr. Sanyal remains committed to furthering the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, ensuring that Harijan Sevak Sangh continues to be a catalyst for change.

