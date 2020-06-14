Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
People of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir Will Demand to be Part of India Soon, Says Rajnath Singh at Jammu Samvad Rally

News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 01:02 PM IST
People of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir Will Demand to be Part of India Soon, Says Rajnath Singh at Jammu Samvad Rally
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during Jammu Samvad Rally (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 14: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership Jammu and Kashmir will touch great heights and "people from the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir will demand that they want to be part of India".

"Just wait, soon people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) will demand that they want to be with India and not under the rule of Pakistan. And the day this happens, a goal of our Parliament will also be accomplished," he further stated while addressing 'Jammu and Kashmir Jan Samvad rally' via video conferencing.

"Earlier in Kashmir, protests demanding 'azaadi for Kashmir' were held and flags of Pakistan and ISIS were raised. However, but now only the Indian flag is seen there," he further stated.nHis address is a part of a series of virtual meetings held by senior BJP leaders to reach out to the people on the occasion of completion of one year of Narendra Modi government's second tenure in office.

