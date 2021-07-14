New Delhi, July 14: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged on Wednesday, July 14. This marks the second consecutive day when the prices of petrol and diesel have remained same. The prices of fuel are at a record-breaking high, with the rates of petrol crossing the Rs 100-mark in metros and several other cities in the country. In Delhi, the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 101.19 per litre and Rs Rs 89.72 per litre respectively on Wednesday.

In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 107.20 per litre and Rs 97.29 per litre respectively on Wednesday, July 14. Earlier on Monday, the price of petrol was hiked by 27 paise and the price of diesel was reduced by 17 paise in the Maharashtra's capital city. The price of petrol breached the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai on May 29 and has been above it since then. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On July 14, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 101.19 Rs 89.72 Mumbai Rs 107.20 Rs 97.29 Kolkata Rs 101.35 Rs 92.81

In Kolkata the price of petrol stands at Rs 101.35 per litre and the price of diesel at Rs 92.81 per litre on Wednesday. This marks the second consecutive day when the prices have remained unchanged. On Monday the prices of petrol was increased by 34 paise and diesel cut by 16 paise in the Kolkata. The prices of petrol and diesel in Chennai on Wednesday, July 14 stood at Rs 101.92 per litre and Rs 94.24 per litre respectively.

