New Delhi, November 6: The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have kept the prices of petrol and diesel unchanged across the metros on Saturday, November 6. The fuel rates are at a historic high and petrol price has crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities. The record-breaking fuel rates in the country witnessed a cut after the centre announced reduction in excise duty and several states and UTs slashed VAT on petrol and diesel. The petrol price has crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities. In Delhi, the prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 103.97 per litre and Rs 86.67 per litre respectively on Saturday, November 6. Fuel Prices in Gujarat: Bhupendra Patel Govt Slashes Petrol, Diesel Prices by Rs 7 Per Litre After Centre's Excise Duty Cut.

The price of petrol stands at Rs 109.98 per litre in Mumbai for second consecutive day on Saturday with the rates of fuel remaining static. The diesel is being sold at Rs 94.14 per litre in the capital city of Maharashtra on Saturday, November 6. The price of petrol breached the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai on May 29 this year and has remained above it since then. Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on Diwali 2021: Fuel Prices Fall Sharply After Centre’s Excise Duty Cut.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On November 6, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 103.97 Rs 86.67 Mumbai Rs 109.98 Rs 94.14 Kolkata Rs 104.67 Rs 89.79 Chennai Rs 101.40 Rs 91.43

In Kolkata, the petrol is priced at Rs 104.67 per litre on Saturday, November 6. Meanwhile, diesel is being sold at Rs 89.79 per litre in the capital city of West Bengal today. The prices of petrol and diesel stand at Rs 101.40 per litre and Rs 91.43 per litre respectively in Chennai on Saturday, November 6. The OMCs have kept the rates of petrol and diesel static today as well.

