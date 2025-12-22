Mumbai, December 22: December 31, 2025, is the deadline to link the Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar Card. It must be noted that the PAN card will become inoperative for those holders who are unable to link it with their Aadhaar card on or before the due date. This will hamper their ability to file Income tax returns and get refunds. PAN-Aadhaar Link Deadline Nears: PAN Cards Will Become Inoperative if Not Linked With UIDAI Numbers Before December 31, Here’s How To Do It.

A Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a unique 10-character alphanumeric identification issued by the Income Tax Department. It allows the tax authorities to track and consolidate all financial and tax-related activities of an individual or entity, including tax payments, TDS and TCS credits, income tax returns, high-value transactions, and official correspondence. PAN serves as a single, permanent identity for taxpayers in their dealings with the department. PM Kisan Yojana 21st Installment: Is e-KYC Mandatory to Get Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana Benefits? Know When Next Kist Will Be Released.

How to link PAN card to Aadhaar?

Visit the official Income Tax e-filing portal by clicking on this link at incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal

Click on "Link Aadhaar" in the left side panel.

Enter the PAN number and Aadhaar number and hit "validate" to link the PAN to Aadhaar.

That's it, you have successfully submitted a request to link your Aadhaar details to your PAN card.

How to check PAN-Aadhar link?

Visit the Income Tax Portal at incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/

Click on "Link Aadhaar Status" and enter the PAN and Aadhaar details.

Hit "View Link Aadhaar Status" to check whether the PAN and Aadhaar are linked.

How to check PAN-Aadhaar link status via SMS?

Type 'UIDPAN <12-digit Aadhaar> <10-digit PAN>'

Send the text to 567678 or 56161.

The user will receive a confirmation message about the status of their Aadhaar-PAN link.

As mentioned earlier, it's now mandatory for everyone to link their PAN card to Aadhaar, failing which your PAN card will be deactivated on January 1, 2026, if you don't complete the PAN-Aadhaar link by 31, 2025, 11:59 PM. Noteworthy to mention here that the user's mobile number must be linked to Aadhaar to complete the Aadhaar-PAN linking, which is now mandatory to prevent the deactivation of your PAN.

