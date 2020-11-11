Mumbai, November 11: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that even though Pfizer has created a promising vaccine, but the logistics for making it available to every Indian need to be worked out. He further added that the central government has to define a vaccine distribution strategy.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday said that the national expert group on coronavirus vaccine administration was in dialogue with all vaccine manufacturers - including domestic and foreign. Pfizer on Monday had informed that the vaccine it has been developing with German partner BioNTech SE was 90 percent effective against coronavirus.

US Health Secretary Alex Azar on Tuesday further added that if Pfizer Inc submitted the positive initial data from its Covid-19 vaccine trial to health regulators as quickly as expected, then US government has plans to begin vaccinating Americans in December. Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine: Is it Effective? When is it Expected to be Launched? Here's All You Need to Know About the Coronavirus Vaccine by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE.

Logistics For Making Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Available to All Needs to be Worked Out:

Even though Pfizer has created a promising vaccine, the logistics for making it available to every Indian need to be worked out. GOI has to define a vaccine distribution strategy and how it will reach every Indian. pic.twitter.com/x5GX2vECnN — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 11, 2020

The Congress leader has been vocal about the Covid-19 crisis and has criticised the Centre on various issues, from lack of testing, the imposition of lockdowns, migrant exodus and others

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2020 01:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).