Dehradun, March 14: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat performed a puja on Sunday after reaching his office at the Secretariat for the first time.

Earlier in the day, Rawat celebrated the traditional harvest festival- Phool Dei- with children at his residence in Bhagirathipuram, Dehradun.

Sharing some pictures on his Twitter handle, the CM wished and said: "May this festival of spring brings happiness, prosperity, and well-being in everyone's life." Phool Dei 2021 Wishes: Amit Shah Extends Greetings to People of Uttarakhand on the Traditional Harvest Festival.

सचिवालय स्थित अपने कार्यालय में पूजा अर्चना के बाद आज मैंने विधिवत रूप से कार्यभार ग्रहण कर लिया। हमारी सरकार सबका साथ, सबका विकास, सबका विश्वास के सूत्र वाक्य पर आगे बढ़ेगी व जनभावनाओं का सम्मान किया जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/N4mNIHzsT7 — Tirath Singh Rawat (@TIRATHSRAWAT) March 14, 2021

On Wednesday, the 56-year-old BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Garhwal took oath as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, replacing Trivendra Singh Rawat who had stepped down from the post on March 9.

Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat celebrated Phool Dei festival with children at his residence in Bhagirathipuram, Dehradun. The festival, celebrated in the state, marks the beginning of spring season. pic.twitter.com/H3Jji9fltw — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2021

Trivendra Singh's resignation had come after Dushyant Gautam and Dr Raman Singh submitted a report to the BJP's central leadership detailing the rebellion in the state unit of the party.