Bhubaneswar, October 4: An advanced version of the DRDO-developed Pinaka Missile System was successfully flight tested on Wednesday from Integrated Test Range in Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. According to ANI, a total of 6 rockets were launched in series and all the tests met complete mission objectives. All the flight articles were tracked by range instruments such as telemetry, radar and Electro-Optical Tracking Systems which confirmed the flight performance. Enhanced version of the Pinaka rocket would replace the existing Pinaka Mk-I rockets which are currently under production. The DGQA is responsible for ensuring quality specifications and standards of all defence equipment.

Pinaka is a free flight artillery rocket system having a range of 37.5 km. Pinaka rockets are launched from a multi barrel rocket launcher which has a capability to launch 12 rockets in 44 seconds. The weapon system is designed and developed by Pune-based DRDO lab, Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE). DRDO Provides List of 108 Systems And Subsystems to Defence Ministry to Boost Indigenisation.

Here's the tweet:

An advanced version of the DRDO-developed Pinaka today successfully flight tested from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur off the coast of Odisha. A total of 6 rockets were launched in series and all the tests met complete mission objectives. pic.twitter.com/MvOZ9WDWa1 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

The DRDO in September this year had kick-started a key process for production of Pinaka rockets, launchers and related equipment. The officials had said that the DRDO handed over to the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA) all relevant details for mass production of the Pinaka rocket systems.

