Mumbai, August 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 20th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme on Saturday, August 2, 2025, during his visit to Varanasi. As per a statement from the Press Information Bureau (PIB), the funds were officially disbursed from the Prime Minister’s parliamentary constituency, directly crediting the accounts of over 9.7 crore eligible farmers across the country.

According to the official communication, INR 20,500 crore has been released in this latest tranche, providing direct financial assistance to beneficiaries. The PM-Kisan scheme offers INR 6,000 annually to small and marginal farmers, paid in three equal installments of INR 2,000 every four months. Since its launch in 2019, a total of INR 3.69 lakh crore has been transferred through 19 prior installments.

How To Check PM Kisan Beneficiary Status

Visit the official PM Kisan Website at pmkisan.gov.in.

Access the Beneficiary Status Page.

Click on "Beneficiary Status"

Enter your Aadhaar Number or Account Number.

Click on "Get Data".

View Beneficiary Status.

Check for Payment Status. Eligibility Criteria for PM Kisan Scheme To qualify for benefits under the scheme, applicants must be Indian citizens owning cultivable land with valid documentation. Aadhaar linkage with bank accounts and successful eKYC completion are mandatory for receiving payments. Farmers who pay income tax, draw pensions, or work in government or public sector roles are excluded from the scheme.

PM Modi, in a visit to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on August 2, inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a wide range of development projects worth approximately INR 2,200 crore. As part of the efforts to strengthen connectivity, the Prime Minister inaugurated the widening and strengthening of key roads, including the Varanasi-Bhadohi road and the Chhitauni–Shool Tankeshwar road. He also inaugurated a railway overbridge at Hardattpur, which is expected to alleviate congestion on the heavily used Mohan Sarai-Adalpura route.

