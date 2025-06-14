Mumbai, June 14: Farmers are awaiting the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana scheme for the month of June 2025. Although the Narendra Modi-led Central government has not announced an official date, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana June 2025 kist (instalment), worth INR 2,000 per eligible farmer, is expected to be credited soon. It is worth noting that the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi or PM-Kisan yojana scheme offers financial assistance to farmers across India.

Under this scheme, eligible farmers receive INR 6,000 annually, which is distributed in three equal instalments of INR 2,000 each. The 19th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana was disbursed in February 2025, and now farmers are eagerly awaiting the release of the 20th instalment. It must be noted that the 19th instalment of the PM Kisan Yojana scheme, which was released on February 24, saw INR 22,000 crore transferred directly to the bank accounts of 9.8 crore farmers nationwide.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana June 2025 Kist Date

According to news reports, the 20th instalment (list) of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is likely to be deposited into farmers' accounts on Friday, June 20; however, the government has not officially confirmed the date. A farmer must meet specific eligibility criteria to receive the instalment under the PM-Kisan scheme. The criteria include the applicant being an Indian citizen and owning cultivable land with valid land records. Additionally, the applicant farmer must link their Aadhaar number to their bank account and complete eKYC verification to ensure the timely disbursal of the benefit.

That said, farmers who are income tax payers, pensioners, or employed in government/public sector jobs are not eligible for the PM Kisan scheme. Completing eKYC to receive the 20th instalment (list) of the PM Kisan scheme is compulsory. Farmers who have not done eKYC can do so by visiting the official PM Kisan website at pmkisan.gov.in and selecting the "e-KYC" option. They can enter using their Aadhaar number, validate the same through an OTP, and submit the verification. Farmers must ensure that their Aadhaar is linked with a bank account, as it helps avoid payment delays and rejections.

How To Check PM Kisan Beneficiary Status

As mentioned above, visit the official PM Kisan website at pmkisan.gov.in to check your beneficiary status. On the website, click on the "Farmers Corner" section and then click on the "Beneficiary Status". Enter using your Aadhaar number or registration number and click on submit. When submitted, the list of beneficiaries will appear on the screen, which will allow you to verify your payment history and eligibility for the instalment.

