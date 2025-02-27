New Delhi, February 27: The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on Delhi University’s plea challenging CIC order directing disclosure of information with respect to the bachelor’s degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Arguments heard. Judgement reserved,” said Justice Sachin Datta after hearing the parties. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for DU, said the order of the CIC deserved to be set aside. Mehta however said DU had no objection in showing the record to the court.

“University has no objection in showing the record to the court. There is a degree from 1978, bachelor of art,” Mehta said. Following an RTI application by one Neeraj, the Central Information Commission (CIC) on December 21, 2016, allowed inspection of records of all students who cleared the BA exam in 1978 — the year Prime Minister Modi also passed it. ‘Can Show PM Narendra Modi’s Degree to Court, but Not to Strangers Seeking Them for Political Motives’, Says DU to Delhi HC.

The high court had stayed the CIC order on January 23, 2017. DU on February 11 argued that it held the information in a fiduciary capacity and “mere curiosity” in the absence of public interest did not entitle anyone to seek private information under RTI law. PM Narendra Modi Degree Case: Supreme Court Dismisses Arvind Kejriwal’s Plea Against Gujarat High Court Order Denying Interim Relief in Academic Degree Defamation Case.

The RTI Act, it said, was reduced to a “joke” with queries seeking records of all students who passed the BA examination in 1978, including the Prime Minister.