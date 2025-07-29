Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, July 29, spoke in the Lok Sabha as part of a debate on Operation Sindoor during the Monsoon session of Parliament. "I stand here to present India's side before this House. Those who don't see India's side, I stand here to show them a mirror," PM Modi said in Lok Sabha. "The cruel incident that happened in Pahalgam on 22nd April, the way terrorists shot innocent people after asking them about their religion, was the height of cruelty. This was a well-thought-out attempt to throw India into the fire of violence. This was a conspiracy to spread riots in India. Today I thank the countrymen that the country foiled that conspiracy with unity," PM Modi added. 'Operation Sindoor' Debate in Lok Sabha: Under Home Minister Amit Shah the Pahalgam Terror Attack Happened, but Where Is Accountability, Says Priyanka Gandhi (Watch Video).

‘Standing Here To Present India’s Side and To Show Mirror to Those Who Don’t See It’: PM Modi

#OperationSindoor | PM Narendra Modi says, "I stand here to present India's side before this House. Those who don't see India's side, I stand here to show them a mirror." pic.twitter.com/Kym2riDeOs — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2025

PM Modi Speaks in Lok Sabha

#WATCH | Discussion on Operation Sindoor: PM Narendra Modi says, "The cruel incident that happened in Pahalgam on 22nd April, the way terrorists shot innocent people after asking them about their religion, was the height of cruelty. This was a well-thought-out attempt to throw… pic.twitter.com/7SQXK1uz91 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2025

