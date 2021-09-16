Panaji, Sep 16: Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Thursday announced financial aid to 71 old age homes, orphanages in the state and said that 71 patients would receive financial assistance from the Raj Bhavan for dialysis treatment, on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday.

"The Governor, on this occasion, announced financial aid for 71 old-age homes, orphanages and other such institutions. Further, the Governor declared that 71 persons would receive financial assistance from Raj Bhavan for dialysis treatment from Governor's Discretionary Fund," a statement issued by Raj Bhavan on Thursday said. PM Narendra Modi Birthday: BJP's Health Volunteers to Help Administer Over 1.5 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses on Prime Minister's 71st Birthday.

The statement also said that the country was blessed to have a visionary leader like Modi, while complimenting the prime Minister for his "brilliant management of the Covid-19 pandemic and for his ideas for a fully-developed India", through the aegis of the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' initiative.

