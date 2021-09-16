By Pragya Kaushika

New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aspiring to help create a record by helping achieve the nation maximum number of COVID-19 vaccine inoculations on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party sources said.

To achieve this milestone, BJP is prepping its health volunteers to ensure that the maximum number of people get their COVID-19 vaccines on the day, BJP sources stated.

India has administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccines in a day on earlier occasions. The target that BJP is aspiring is to get more than 1.5 crore vaccines administered on the day, the BJP leader informed.

Senior leaders in the BJP said that the party will try to see that the day will be recorded in the nation's history as the one that witnessed a record number of COVID vaccines administered.

BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh, also in charge of the health volunteers initiative, said that party chief JP Nadda wanted to celebrate the birthday of the Prime Minister in a special way.

"What can be more special than protecting people for which the Prime Minister is working day and night. It is a matter of pride that we have two Covid vaccines in our name and we have been able to protect citizens from this deadly pandemic. It would be a befitting tribute to PM Modi who strived hard to ensure people remain protected from Covid," stated Chugh.

With the world reeling under the aftermath of COVID-19, India strived to battle the pandemic and its aftermath. Senior leaders in the BJP said that this would also be a befitting reply to those who tried to create vaccine hesitancy in people for purely political reasons and thus endangered the lives of people.

India's COVID-19 cumulative vaccination coverage crossed a milestone of 76 crores on Wednesday. (ANI)

