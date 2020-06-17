Rajnath Singh Speaks on India-China Face-Off in Ladakh, Condoles Deaths of 20 Indian Soldiers

New Delhi, June 17: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday condoled the deaths of 20 jawans, who were killed in action during a violent face-off between India and China in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. The Defence Minister took to Twitter and lauded the bravery and sacrifice of the bravehearts, adding that the nation stands shoulder to shoulder with their families. Singh said the loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. "The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army", Singh tweeted. India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Parents of Colonel Santosh Babu in Deep Shock After Son Martyred in Galwan Valley, Say 'At First, We Didn't Believe it'.

The Defence Minister said the nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. "My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The nation stands shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India’s bravehearts", Singh said in another tweet.

Here's the tweet:

The Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The nation stand shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India’s breavehearts. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 17, 2020

The violent clash in Ladakh's Galwan Valley started late night of June 15 as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh. As many as 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off, the Indian Army said on Tuesday. Indian intercepts revealed that Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. India said the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

