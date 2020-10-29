New Delhi, October 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of former Gujarat Chief Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Keshubhai Patel and said that he was like a father figure to him and his absence is irreplaceable. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said that he is deeply pained and saddened by the demise of the veteran BJP leader. Talking about his contributions in politics, the Prime Minister said Keshubhai mentored and groomed many younger Karyakartas including him. Patel passed away on Thursday at the age of 92 years. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad after complaining of difficulty in breathing on Thursday. He breathed his last during treatment.

"Our beloved and respected Keshubhai has passed away…I am deeply pained and saddened. He was an outstanding leader who cared for every section of society. His life was devoted towards the progress of Gujarat and the empowerment of every Gujarati", PM Modi said. The Prime Minister said Keshubhai travelled across the length and breadth of Gujarat to strengthen the Jana Sangh and BJP. "He resisted the Emergency tooth and nail. Issues of farmer welfare were closest to his heart. Be it as MLA, MP, Minister or CM, he ensured many farmer friendly measures were passed", Modi said.

Take a Look at the Tweets by PM Narendra Modi:

Adding further, PM Modi said that Keshubhai mentored and groomed many younger Karyakartas including him and everyone loved his affable nature. "His demise is an irreparable loss. We are all grieving today. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers. Spoke to his son Bharat and expressed condolences. Om Shanti", the Prime Minister tweeted.

The 90-year-old veteran leader was the Chief Minister of Gujarat twice- in 1995 and from 1998 to 2001. He was a six-time MLA. He was replaced by Narendra Modi as Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001.

