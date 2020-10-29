Ahmedabad, October 29: Keshubhai Patel, the Former Chief Minister of Gujarat, died on Thursday. Patel breathed his last at a hospital in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. Keshubhai Patel was the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 1995 and from 1998 to 2001. He was a six-time member of Gujarat Legislative Assembly. Patel was born on July 24, 1928 in Visavadar town in the present Junagadh district. He joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1945 as a pracharak. He was imprisoned during the emergency. Mahesh Kumar Kanodia Dies at 83, PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Veteran Gujarati Singer.

Patel was a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the 1980s. He subsequently left the BJP in 2012 and formed the Gujarat Parivartan Party. The 92-yar-old leader was elected from Visavadar in the 2012 state assembly election but later resigned in 2014 due to ill health.

