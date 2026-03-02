New Delhi, March 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday engaged in separate telephone conversations with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, as the conflict in the Middle East continues to intensify following recent escalations. During these discussions, the Prime Minister strongly condemned the recent attacks on both Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. He also enquired about the safety and well-being of the large Indian community residing in these countries, reflecting India's priority to safeguard its diaspora amid the regional turmoil.

These calls build on PM Modi's ongoing diplomatic outreach since the conflict erupted involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. On Sunday, he held a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where he reiterated India's call for an early cessation of all hostilities in the region to restore peace. In a parallel engagement that day, PM Modi spoke with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He condemned Iranian attacks on Gulf countries and urged immediate de-escalation, while expressing appreciation to the UAE leader for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community there. Middle East Crisis: PM Narendra Modi Chairs CCS Meet in Delhi After US-Israel Airstrikes on Iran Escalate Conflict.

These high-level engagements underscore India's consistent diplomatic push for stability in West Asia and protection of its citizens abroad, even as the situation remains volatile. The diplomatic efforts follow a critical review by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday at his official residence. The CCS was briefed on the air strikes in Iran on February 28 and the subsequent escalation, including retaliatory attacks in several Gulf countries. The Committee expressed serious concern over the safety and security of the large Indian expatriate community in the region.

It also assessed the difficulties faced by Indian travellers transiting the area, students appearing for scheduled examinations, and the broader implications for regional security, as well as economic and commercial activities. The CCS directed all concerned departments to take necessary and feasible measures to assist affected Indian nationals. It emphasised the importance of an early cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy as the path forward.

PM Modi returned to Delhi shortly before the CCS meeting, following a two-day visit to Puducherry and Madurai, where he participated in National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election campaign events ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and inaugurated key central government infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu focused on national highways and railways to enhance connectivity and drive economic growth. PM Narendra Modi Condemns Missile Attacks on UAE; Assures President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed of India’s Full Solidarity Amid Middle-East Tensions.

PM Modi Speaks to Saudi Crown Prince On Regional Situation

Discussed the evolving situation in West Asia with Crown Prince and PM of Saudi Arabia, HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman. India condemns the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia in violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We agreed that earliest restoration of regional… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2026

PM Modi Speaks to Bahrain's King On Regional Situation

Had a productive telephone conversation with the King of Bahrain, His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa. India condemns the attacks on Bahrain and stands in solidarity with its people in this difficult hour. I thank him for the steadfast support extended to the Indian… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2026

The CCS deliberations came against the backdrop of coordinated US and Israeli airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities on February 28, targeting military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure. These strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities.

US President Donald Trump described the strikes as necessary to "ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon". In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in the Middle East and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike.

