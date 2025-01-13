Makar Sankranti, also known as Uttarayan, is one of India's most significant and widely celebrated festivals, marking the Sun's entry into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara). Makar Sankranti 2025 will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 14. This event holds a special place in Indian culture, signalling the beginning of longer days as the Sun transitions northward. Let’s learn more about this amazing Hindu festival. In this article, we will look at a list of Makar Sankranti dos and don'ts, along with the significance, importance and traditions of celebrating this wonderful festival. Makar Sankranti 2025 Calendar: Know Dates of Pongal, Magh Bihu, Lohri, Khichdi Parv and More To Celebrate the Harvest Festival in India.

Makar Sankranti 2025: Date & Shubh Muhurat

In 2025, Makar Sankranti will be observed on Tuesday, January 14, with specific Muhurta timings that guide its rituals and celebrations.

Festival Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Makara Sankranti Punya Kala: 09:03 AM to 5:46 PM

Makara Sankranti Maha Punya Kala: 09:03 AM to 10:48 AM

Makara Sankranti Moment: 09:03 AM

These auspicious timings, known as Punya Kaal and Maha Punya Kaal, are considered ideal for performing religious rituals, charitable acts, and spiritual practices.

Makar Sankranti: Importance & Significance

Makar Sankranti is more than just a harvest festival; it is a time to honour Lord Surya, the Sun God, who is believed to nourish life on Earth. The festival celebrates the victory of light over darkness and symbolises themes of prosperity, renewal, and gratitude. It is also regarded as a favourable time to embark on new ventures, start spiritual practices, and seek blessings for a prosperous year ahead. Makar Sankranti 2025 Wishes: Send WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, HD Images, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Harvest Festival of India.

The festival is celebrated under various names across India, each with its unique traditions:

Tamil Nadu: The festival is celebrated as Pongal, where a special dish is prepared to thank nature and the Sun.

Gujarat and Rajasthan: Known as Uttarayana, it is famous for the tradition of kite flying, which fosters community gatherings and excitement.

Punjab and Haryana: In these states, the festival is referred to as Maghi, with people taking holy dips in sacred rivers and enjoying traditional sweets like kheer and jaggery-based treats.

Makar Sankranti Dos

The observances during Makar Sankranti include a variety of spiritual and charitable activities:

Wear Black Clothes: Many people consider wearing black on Makar Sankranti auspicious.

Many people consider wearing black on Makar Sankranti auspicious. Holy Dip: It is considered auspicious to bathe in sacred rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, or Godavari to purify the soul and wash away sins.

It is considered auspicious to bathe in sacred rivers such as the Ganga, Yamuna, or Godavari to purify the soul and wash away sins. Offering Naivedhya: Devotees prepare food offerings for Lord Surya as a token of gratitude.

Devotees prepare food offerings for Lord Surya as a token of gratitude. Charity and Donations: Giving away clothes, food, and money during the Punya Kaal is believed to bring great merit and blessings.

Giving away clothes, food, and money during the Punya Kaal is believed to bring great merit and blessings. Shraddha Rituals: Performing rituals for ancestors is a significant aspect of the festival.

Performing rituals for ancestors is a significant aspect of the festival. Breaking the Fast (Parana): Many people observe a fast on Makar Sankranti, which is broken during the auspicious Punya Kaal time.

Many people observe a fast on Makar Sankranti, which is broken during the auspicious Punya Kaal time. Eating Khichdi: People consume simple khichdi on Makar Sankranti, believe it bring good luck.

Makar Sankranti Don'ts

Do not consume tamsic food (tamsik bhojan) that is considered harmful to the mind and body.

Do not be disrespectful towards elders and angry towards youngsters.

Avoid having negative thoughts.

Do not consume alcohol.

Makar Sankranti is a festival that brings people together, celebrating community spirit, faith, and gratitude. Regardless of the regional name or specific customs, the core essence of the festival is centred around honouring Lord Surya and spreading happiness through acts of kindness, devotion, and togetherness. Whether you celebrate it as Pongal, Uttarayana, or Maghi, Makar Sankranti is a time to embrace positivity and renewal.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

