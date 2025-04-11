Varanasi, Apr 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 44 projects worth Rs 3,880 crore here.

Among the projects inaugurated are schemes focused on rural development, including 130 drinking water projects, 100 new anganwadi centres, 356 libraries, a polytechnic college in Pindra, and a government degree college, Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said.

The prime minister also inaugurated a transit hostel at the police lines and police barracks in Ramnagar and four rural roads, he said.

Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those present on the occasion.

