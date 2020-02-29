Uttar Pradesh: Visually-Challenged Youth Takes Selfie With PM Narendra Modi in Prayagraj, Watch Video

PM Narendra Modi with visually challenged youth at Prayagraj. (Photo Credit: ANI)

Prayagraj, February 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was seen taking a selfie with a visually-challenged youth in Prayagraj. The image was taken by the smartphone the visually-challenged youth received under Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances (ADIP) scheme at a distribution camp.

Addressing the Samajik Adhikarta Shivir at Prayagraj, PM Modi stated that this is the biggest assistive aid camps for senior citizens and differently abled people. He said, "It is a part of our efforts to ensure a better quality of living for them." Employment Opportunities Will Increase in Uttar Pradesh With Bundelkhand Expressway: PM Narendra Modi.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Apart from this, PM Modi also distributed assistive devices to senior citizens and laid the foundation stone for the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot. He said, "It's the government's responsibility that everyone should get justice. This is also the basis for sabka saath sabka vikaas (development for everyone). It is with this thought that our government is working to better the lives of each and every section of society. It is our first priority to look after the interest of 130 crore citizens."