New Delhi, November 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the COVID-19 vaccine development in the country on Saturday. PM Modi will embark on a visit to three cities to personally review the vaccine manufacturing process. He will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India:

Prime Minister’s Officer tweeted to give the information regarding this. The PMO tweeted, “Tomorrow, PM @narendramodi will embark on a 3 city visit to personally review the vaccine development & manufacturing process. He will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad & Serum Institute of India in Pune.”

Tweet by PMO:

Tomorrow, PM @narendramodi will embark on a 3 city visit to personally review the vaccine development & manufacturing process. He will visit the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad & Serum Institute of India in Pune. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 27, 2020

During his visit, PM Modi will interact with scientists get detailed information about India’s preparation in getting the COVID-19 vaccine. In another tweet, the PMO said, “As India enters a decisive phase of the fight against COVID-19, PM @narendramodi ’s visit to these facilities & discussions with the scientists will help him get a first hand perspective of the preparations, challenges & roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens.”

PMO's Tweet:

As India enters a decisive phase of the fight against COVID-19, PM @narendramodi’s visit to these facilities & discussions with the scientists will help him get a first hand perspective of the preparations, challenges & roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 27, 2020

On Friday, coronavirus cases in India crossed 93 lakh-mark. Till now, 93,09,788 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the country. On Thursday, 492 people also succumbed to the deadly virus, taking the death toll to 1,35,715. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 87,18,517 people have recovered from COVID-19, while one person has migrated to another country. There are currently 4,55,555 active cases in the country.

