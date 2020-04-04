PM Narendra Modi Tweets Video of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Reciting ‘Aao Diya Jalaye’ Ahead of His '9 Baje 9 Minute' Light-Up Call for April 5

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 4: A day after his appeal to the nation to switch off lights and light a candle for 9 minutes on April 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a video of his mentor and former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Twitter. The Prime Minister shared a video of Vajpayee reciting his iconic poem - "Aao fir se diya jalaye" (Let us light the candle again). In the 50-second clip, Vajpayee is seen reciting his poem with the caption; "We have to challenge the darkness of Corona together." On Friday, the Twitter handle of BJP had tweeted the same video.

The Prime Minister has urged all citizens to light a candle, diyas at 9 pm on Sunday for nine minutes to show their solidarity with the fight against the coronavirus outbreak in the country. On Friday, the Prime Minister in a short video message to the nation said, "I request all of you to switch off all the lights at your homes on April 5 at 9 p.m. for nine minutes, and light a candle, diya or your mobile's flashlight to mark our fight against coronavirus." PM Narendra Modi's April 5 Blackout Call Puts Power Sector on Alert Mode to Maintain Grid Stability.

Here's the Video Tweeted by PM Narendra Modi:

According to a report by IANS, the poem which is about hope and positivity, is believed to have been penned after an electoral debacle of BJP when Lal Krishna Advani took Vajpayee to Delhi's Golcha cinema to cheer him up. On returning home, he wrote this poem which said, "Let us light the lamp once again".