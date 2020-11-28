Hyderabad, November 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, Telangana to review the progress and development of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 candidate Covaxin. Prime Minister was briefed about their coronavirus vaccine. He congratulated the scientists at the facility on the progress in the trials of the Covaxin. PM Narendra Modi Compliments Zydus Cadila's Team For Efforts on COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate ZyCOV-D, Assures Government Support. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and said, "At the Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad, was briefed about their indigenous COVID-19 vaccine. Congratulated the scientists for their progress in the trials so far. Their team is closely working with ICMR to facilitate speedy progress." Bharat Biotech along with ICMR developed the first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine in India. It is currently in its third phase of trails. PM Narendra Modi to Visit COVID-19 Vaccine Making Units in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune Today. Read the Tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Here:

Modi is on a three-spot visit to Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the development of COVID-19 vaccine. From Hyderabad, the PM will proceed to Pune where Serum Institute of India (SII), which has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca and Oxford University for a COVID-19 vaccine, is based. PM Modi is expected to review the status of the vaccine, including its launch, production and distribution mechanisms during the visit.

