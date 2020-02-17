PM Narendra Modi Wishes K Chandrasekhar Rao on His 66th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File Image | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on his 66th birthday.

"Greetings to Telangana Chief Minister KCR Garu on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life," tweeted Prime Minister.

Various leaders of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) wished him on the occasion. Greetings and wishes flooded his social media accounts. On the occasion, the party leaders have been asked to plant saplings, donate blood and distribute books and clothes.

"Wishing our idealistic and innovative leader Chief Minister KCR Garu a very Happy Birthday!! May God bless you with good health and long life," TRS leader Jupally Krishna Rao tweeted.

Last year, KCR's birthday was celebrated in a grand manner in Hyderabad's Jala Vihar. It was the first time that his birthday was celebrated on this scale ever since he assumed the office in 2014. Rao played a key role in the creation of the Telangana state after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.