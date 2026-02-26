Cricket fans across the country are preparing for a crucial ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash between India and Zimbabwe on 26 February. Taking place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, this fixture is a must-win for the hosts. For supporters wondering about free broadcast options, the match will indeed be available for live telecast on DD Sports, specifically for DD Free Dish users. India Likely Playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match Against Zimbabwe: Check Predicted 11 for IND vs ZIM Cricket Match in Chennai.

Is India vs Zimbabwe Free Live Telecast T20 World Cup 2026 Available on DD Sports?

The IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match, along with all other India-specific fixtures, the semi-finals, and the final, will be broadcast live on DD Sports. However, under the Sports Broadcasting Signals (Mandatory Sharing with Prasar Bharati) Act, this free telecast is legally restricted to DD Free Dish and terrestrial network users.

Supporters watching via private DTH services (such as Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV, or Dish TV) or through commercial cable operators will find the DD Sports feed blacked out or replaced with alternative programming during the match. These viewers must tune into the Star Sports Network to watch the live action.

Digital and Private Satellite Options

For those without access to DD Free Dish, the tournament is being managed by JioStar (the merged entity of Reliance and Disney Star).

Television : The match is available across several Star Sports channels in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online .

Digital Streaming: The JioHotstar app and website hold the exclusive digital rights in India. While the stream is not entirely free, the platform offers various mobile and premium subscription tiers to access the 4K and multi-cam feeds. Chennai Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

India vs Zimbabwe Team News

Following a challenging 76-run defeat against South Africa in their Super 8 opener in Ahmedabad, Suryakumar Yadav’s team finds themselves in a precarious position. India must secure a decisive victory against Zimbabwe to improve their net run rate and keep their semi-final aspirations alive.

Conversely, Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, enter the contest looking to bounce back from a 107-run defeat to the West Indies. The African side has been a surprise package in this tournament, having previously upset teams like Australia and Sri Lanka to reach this stage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2026 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).