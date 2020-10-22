Kolkata, October 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the people of West Bengal on Thursday around 12 noon at the start of Durga Puja, which is one of the biggest festivals of the state.

The Prime Minister on Wednesday tweeted, "Sisters and brothers of West Bengal, tomorrow, on the auspicious day of Maa Durga Pujo's Mahashashti, I would join the Divine celebrations via video conferencing and shall also be extending my greetings to everyone. Do join the programme live!"

"Durga Puja is an auspicious occasion, which celebrates the victory of good over evil. We pray to Maa Durga to bless us with strength, happiness and good health," he added.

Watch Live streaming on DD News:

According to a Hindustan Times report, the prime minister’s message would be live-streamed on giant screens in at least 10 puja pandals across the state, including the one at EZCC in Salt Lake which is being organised by the Bengal BJP’s women’s wing for the first time.

West Bengal is scheduled to hold the Assembly polls in the first half of 2021. The BJP has emerged as the main challenger to the ruling party Trinamool Congress (TMC) and has been exuding confidence that it will end Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 10-year-old reign in the state.

