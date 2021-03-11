Ahmedabad, March 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi on Thursday took her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Prime Minister took to Twitter and said that his mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. In the same tweet, the Prime Minister urged people to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine. "Happy to share that my mother has taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine today. I urge everyone to help and motivate people around you who are eligible to take the vaccine", the Prime Minister tweeted.

On March 1, when the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination began, the Prime Minister received his first dose of coronavirus vaccine at Delhi’s All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin to the prime minister. In the second phase, India expanded its vaccination programme to cover people over 60 years of age and those above 45 with co-morbidities.

Here's the tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, and the vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The second phase of COVID-19 vaccination began on March 1. In the first phase of immunisation, 1.43 crore doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines were administered to two priority groups: healthcare and frontline workers.

In India, the total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 2.52 crore with 9.22 lakh jabs given on Wednesday till 7 pm. The Health Ministry said that of the 2,52,89,693 vaccine doses administered, 71,70,519 healthcare and 70,31,147 frontline workers were given the first dose. Meanwhile 39,77,407 healthcare and 5,82,118 frontline workers the second dose, according to a provisional report. Moreover, 9,29,359 people aged 45 years and above with specific comorbidities and 55,99,143 senior citizens have been administered the first dose of vaccine.

