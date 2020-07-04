New Delhi, July 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will address Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers during “Seva Hi Sangathan” interaction at 4:30 pm. PM Modi said that for BJP workers, serving the nation always comes first. The Prime Minister also appreciated the BJP workers for tirelessly working to help the needy people at a time of coronavirus pandemic. Catch the live streaming of PM Modi’s “Seva Hi Sangathan” interaction on the youtube channel of DD News.

PM Modi stated, “For @BJP4India Karyakartas, serving the nation comes first. In these challenging times, our Karyakartas have been working tirelessly across India, helping those in need. Will be discussing these works and the way ahead during the ‘Seva Hi Sangathan’ interaction at 4:30 PM.” BJP president JP Nadda will also attend the event. Guru Purnima 2020: PM Narendra Modi Urges Youth to Connect With Teachings of Lord Buddha, Says 'Gautam Buddha's Ideals Have Solutions To Challenges Faced By World Today'.

Live Streaming of “Seva Hi Sangathan” interaction:

Meanwhile, India on Saturday morning reported the highest single-day spike of 22,771 new COVID-19 cases and 442 deaths in the 24-hour time period. According to the union health ministry, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 6,48,315 on Saturday, while the death toll surged to 18,655. Till now, 3,94,226 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2020 04:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).