Residents have been left hassled after a power outage in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad on Wednesday morning due to the breakdown of 400 KV high capacity power substation at Mahavitaran's Lonikand

Services Like water purification center and the supply of NMC pumping station has also been disrupted.

See Tweets:

अतिमहत्त्वाचे | महापारेषणच्या लोणीकंद व चाकण या महत्वाच्या ४०० केव्ही अतिउच्च दाबाच्या उपकेंद्रांना वीजपुरवठा करणाऱ्या टॉवर लाईनमध्ये ५ ठिकाणी पहाटे ४.३० च्या सुमारास बिघाड (ट्रीपिंग) झाला. त्यामुळे आपला वीजपुरवठा स. ६ पासून खंडित झाला असून स. ११ पर्यंत पूर्ववत होऊ शकेल. — Murlidhar Mohol (@mohol_murlidhar) February 9, 2022

Electricity in #Pune will likely be restored by 11 am. Unfortunately, a technical fault in the 400 KV EHV substation has caused power outages across the city.#MSEDCL officials are expecting the issue to be resolved before 11 AM. — Siddharth Shirole (@SidShirole) February 9, 2022

