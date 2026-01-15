Chandigarh, January 15: Canadian authorities have intensified efforts to extradite Simran Preet Panesar, the prime suspect in what is being described as Canada’s largest gold theft, involving bullion worth over USD 20 million. The high-profile case, codenamed Project 24K, has drawn international attention due to its scale, planning, and alleged insider involvement.

Who Is Simran Preet Panesar?

Simran Preet Panesar, 33, is a former employee of Air Canada and originally hails from Brampton. Investigators say his prior role gave him familiarity with airport cargo operations. Canadian police allege that Panesar is currently in India and was earlier traced to a rented accommodation near Chandigarh.

The Gold Heist at Toronto Pearson Airport

The theft occurred in April 2023 at Toronto Pearson International Airport. A flight arriving from Zurich was carrying nearly 400 kg of .9999 pure gold, along with about USD 2.5 million in foreign currency. The shipment mysteriously went missing shortly after landing.

According to investigators, Panesar allegedly used his airport connections to identify, access, and divert the high-value cargo without triggering immediate alarms.

Arrests and Accused Still on the Run

So far, nine people have been arrested in connection with the case. Among them is Arsalan Chaudhary (43), who was arrested at Toronto Pearson Airport after arriving from Dubai in a separate $5,000 theft case. However, Simran Preet Panesar and Prasath Paramalingam remain absconding.

Canada Seeks Extradition

Canadian authorities have formally urged India to extradite Panesar. Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah issued a stern warning, stating: “No matter where you run or hide, we will find you.”

Why the Case Matters

The gold heist has exposed potential vulnerabilities in international cargo security and raised serious concerns about insider threats at major airports. With the main accused still at large, the case continues to be a diplomatic and law-enforcement priority for Canada.

As extradition talks progress, Simran Preet Panesar remains at the center of one of the most audacious airport thefts in global aviation history.

