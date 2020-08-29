New Delhi, August 29: Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, continues to remain in deep coma, as per the health bulletin issued by the Army's R&R Hospital in Delhi Cantonment on Saturday. The erstwhile occupant of India's top constitutional office was hospitalised on August 9 for a crucial surgery. His condition remains critical since then.

Over the past three weeks, Mukherjee has remained on ventilator support. A multidisciplinary team of doctors is monitoring his condition. A treatment for his lung infections is currently underway. The 84-year-old had also tested positive for coronavirus when he was admitted to the hospital. Pranab Mukherjee Death Rumours: Son Abhijit Dismisses Reports, Says Former President is Alive.

"Former President Pranab Mukherjee is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters have improved. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He remains hemodynamically stable," stated the bulletin issued by the Army Hospital.

Update by ANI

Former President Pranab Mukherjee (in file pic) is being treated for lung infection. His renal parameters have improved. He continues to be in deep coma and on ventilator support. He remains haemodynamically stable: Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantonment pic.twitter.com/a2T9qc24YG — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

Mukherjee's admission to the Army Hospital, earlier this month, was necessitated to conduct a surgery for removing his blood clot. After being hospitalised, he also tested positive for COVID-19. Considering his age, the medical practitioners are on the edge and keenly monitoring his health.

