New Delhi, August 24: Former President Pranab Mukherjee's health condition remained critical, the Army Research and Referral Hospital said on Monday. The hospital further added saying that he is 'deeply comatose' (in deep coma) and is being treated for respiratory infection. Mukherjee's vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilator. "The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning. He is deeply comatose and is being treated for respiratory infection. His vital parameters are stable and he continues to be on ventilatory support", the statement read. Pranab Mukherjee Health Update: Former President Remains Critical on Ventilator, Hospital Says He Is Hemodynamically Stable.

He has been hospitalised for the past 14 days and is on ventilator support following a brain surgery. The former President has been hospitalized since August 10 and had also tested positive for coronavirus on the same day. On August 20, the hospital had said that Mukherjee, whose health condition deteriorated after he developed a lung infection, was showing signs of slight improvement. The authorities also stated that his vital and clinical parameters remain stable and are being closely monitored by a team of specialists.

Here's the tweet:

A day before on August 19, the authorities had stated that the former President's health condition had deteriorated. Mukherjee, the 13th president of India, was admitted to the hospital on August 10 for a life-saving emergency surgery for a brain clot. As per the hospital, the veteran leader was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. It was found that he had a large brain clot for which he underwent the emergency procedure.

