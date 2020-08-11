New Delhi, August 11: Former President Pranab Mukherjee continues to remain critical and is on ventilator support. He was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital and underwent brain surgery to remove the clot. Mukherjee, who also tested positive for COVID-19, is admitted at the hospital in Delhi. Pranab Mukherjee, Former President, on Ventilator After Successful Brain Surgery to Remove Clot: Report.

“Former President of India Shri Pranab Mukherjee was admitted to Army Hospital (R&R) Delhi Cantt at 12:07 hours on 10 August 2020 in a critical condition. Workup at the hospital revealed a large brain clot for which he underwent emergency life-saving surgery. Post surgery he continues to remain critical on ventilatory support. He was also found to be COVID-19 positive,” a statement from the hospital read.

Medical Bulletin on Pranab Mukherjee's Health:

Medical Bulletin on Pranab Mukherjee's Health:

The former President had announced that he had contracted the infection on Twitter on Monday. "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," he tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind has wished Mukherjee for his speedy recovery and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the R&R hospital in the capital and inquired about his health. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also prayed for former President's speedy recovery.

