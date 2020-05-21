Prayagraj Fire: Blaze Erupts at Electronic Market in Johnston Ganj, Black Smoke Fills Sky

Pictures of fire incident in Johnston Ganj (Photo Credits: ANI)

Prayagraj, May 21: A major fire erupted at an electronic market in Pryagraj's Johnston Ganj area on Thursday. According to initial reports, fire tenders, water tankers and police personnel reached the spot.

Pictures from the spot showed black smoke enveloping the electronic market in Johnston Ganj. It appeared that the fire broke out at a commercial complex in the area. There was no immediate report about any person getting injured in the incident.

Pictures of Fire Incident in Johnston Ganj:

Prayagraj: Fire breaks out at electronic market in Johnston Ganj. Police and fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Ra8Zo0HKXF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 21, 2020

Efforts were underway to extinguish the blaze. It was not clear what caused the fire. More details were awaited. The incident happened a few days after shops and markets reopened in Pryagraj after the central government rolled out new guidelines, albeit with relaxations, under Lockdown 4.0.