President Ram Nath Kovind Inaugurates 'Kanha Shanti Vanam' in Telangana's Ranga Reddy District
President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo Credits: ANI)

Hyderabad, February 2: President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday inaugurated the new global headquarters of Kanha Santi Vanam of the Ram Chanda mission in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana.

"In a world full of anxieties, uncertainties, insecurities and hostilities, the responsibilities of organizations like Ram Chandra Mission have increased manifold. They can provide the reassuring touch of a healer," the President, during an address at the event. President Ram Nath Kovind Addresses Nation on Republic Day Eve, Tells People to Remain Non-violent When Fighting For a Cause.

"In order to change the direction of humanity, we need to take on board larger and larger numbers of young persons and engage them in the endeavours of building a better world," he added.

He also stated that the global community of the Ram Chandra Mission will contribute towards making the planet earth a better place and transforming humanity into a better community.