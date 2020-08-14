New Delhi, August 14: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the armed forces on eve of Independence Day 2020. The address came amid 13-week-long standoff between the Indian and Chinese soldiers at some portions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. Rajnath's message stressed on "national security", "self-defence" and a warning to the "enemy nation". Rahul Gandhi Attacks Narendra Modi Government Over Border Issue, Says 'China is Preparing and Positioning itself' in Ladakh.

"India believes in winning hearts, not land; but it does not mean we will let our self-esteem be hurt by anyone," the Defence Minister said, as began his speech by crediting the valour of armed forces for the freedom and security enjoyed by all citizens of the country.

Rajnath also highlighted the spree of recent steps enacted by the Narendra Modi government to strengthen the country's defence mechanism. He also highlighted the recent induction of Rafale into the Indian Air Force (IAF), which gives an edge to the country's aerial defence power.

Rajnath Singh on Induction of Rafale

खुशी की बात यह है कि राफेल के खेप आने शुरू हो गए हैं। दो सप्ताह पहले पांच राफेल विमान अम्बाला एयर बेस पर पहुंचे। बाकी के भी शीघ्र ही आने वाले हैं। भारत में राफेल लड़ाकू विमान का टच डाउन हमारे सैन्य इतिहास में एक नए युग की शुरुआत है: रक्षा मंत्री — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) August 14, 2020

While articulating the strength of Indian Army, Rajnath reiterated the country's strong belief in maintaining peace. The measures enacted to strengthen the armed forces is only aimed at "self-defence, he said, adding that India has never acted as an aggressor.

"Whatever we do in the realm of national security, we always do it for self-defence and not to attack others," he added in his address that was broadcasted live via Akashvani radio channel.

