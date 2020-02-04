Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leader Rahul Gandhi will address public rallies in Jangpura and Sangam Vihar today. Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party leader Rahul Gandhi will address public rallies in Jangpura and Sangam Vihar today. #DelhiElections2020 (file pics) pic.twitter.com/NVUDLCVvLc— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

Mumbai, February 4: Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh to address a public rally in Rajouri Garden, today.

All schools, colleges and universities in Karnataka's Kalaburagi will remain closed on February 5, 6 and 7 in view of the three-day event of the 85th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelan held in the district.

China virus death toll increased to 425 with 64 new fatalities, according to the government, reported AFP news agency. 8 people admitted for suspected coronavirus in Cuttack, samples of five have been found negative.

Maharashtra State Commission for Woman has taken suo moto cognizance of the Wardha incident wherein a woman teacher was set ablaze by a man in Hinganghat area today

Keep an eye on this space for all the latest news and updates that take place throughout the day.