Mumbai, August 1: The Thane police recently arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly stabbing his friend who reportedly abused him during a PUBG game. Police officials said that the accused reportedly tried to kill his college friend who used choicest abuses during the game. The incident took place when the duo were engaged in playing PUBG.

It must be noted that PUBG is an online shooting game where two or more people form a team and play. As per a report in the Hindustan Times, the incident took place on July 30 when the accused identified as Sunny Kapdi joined the PUBG game with his friend Akash Mahajan (20). An officer said that the duo are residents of the same locality. PUBG Addiction: Denied New Mobile for Playing the Game, Mumbai Boy Commits Suicide.

Mahajan Abuses Kapdi During PUBG Game

The officer also said that both Kapdi and Mahajana study in the same college, and have been friends for ages. While playing the game, Mahajan started abusing Kapdi and reportedly used choicest abuses. This enraged Kapdi, who left the game and started searching for a sharp object. After taking a weapon, he arrived at Mahajan's home and stabbed him in the stomach and shoulder.

Kapdi stabbed Mahajan, however, Mahajan’s family members brought the situation under control. They immediately rushed Akash to a nearby hospital. A police official said that Mahajan sustained severe injuries to his shoulder and stomach. After the incident, the police arrested Kapdi. Officials also said that there have been cases where youngsters fight in the game and end up at the police station. PUBG Addiction: Mumbai Police Traces Online Gaming Addict Who Purchased Rs 10 Lakh Accessories From His Mother’s Account.

In a separate incident, a 32-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death over personal enmity in a public place in Mumbai's Powai area. Police officials said that the victim identified as Kishor Gaikwad was allegedly attacked by one Sandip Birare on Monday night. The duo, both residents of Ramabai Chawl locality, had a personal dispute.

