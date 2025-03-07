Mumbai, March 7: PUBG Mobile 3.7 update 'Golden Dynasty' will be released today, offering various enhancements and features to the game. The PUBG Mobile 3.7 update has been anticipated by many today as it will offer a new themed mode, enhancement in gameplay, fixes and updates in the maps. Check the PUBG Mobile update, which will be available on iOS and Android platforms.

The rollout will begin in the morning, and first, Android users and then iOS users will receive it. The update was set to roll out at 16:30 in Vietnam on the Google Play Store on March 6. On March 7, the update was set to be released at 7:30 AM in Korea and Japan and at 8:30 AM in Taiwan. The global release of the PUBG Mobile 3.7 update is set at 7:00 AM, with availability at 15:30 AM. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, March 7, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

On Apple's App Store, the release was set to start on March 6, 2025, at 16:30 yesterday in Vietnam, and on March 7, 2025, it was set to be released in Korea, Japan and Taiwan at the same time as the Android release. PUBG Mobile 3.7 update was set to arrive globally on all the compatible devices at 15:30. On the Samsung Galaxy Store, the rollout in Korea and Japan was set at 8:00 AM, and globally, it was set to release at 9:30 AM on March 7, 2025 (today). On the official website and third-party app stores, it was set to be released at the same time.

PUBG Mobile 3.7 Update New Features

The latest PUBG Mobile update will introduce Golden Dynasty Mode, a themed mode allowing players to enjoy the golden sand world. The "Golden Dynasty" update will enable players to participate in the new map's magical environment, which includes floating islands, palaces and mysterious hourglass features. The Rondo map, which was anticipated to be included for long, will also be included in the latest PUBG Mobile 3.7 update. It will be an 8kmx8km large map that will include both modern urban style elements and a traditional Eastern look. When it comes to gameplay, the PUBG players can explore these islands and combat with each other with special dagger.

The world included in the map will also include serene lakes, luxurious cities, bamboo forests and floating restaurants. The weather in the world will also be dynamic, allowing players to experience and enjoy the view. Besides, they will get skins for new M416 and AKM guns. GTA 6 Release Date, Price in India Leaked: Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI Launch Likely in September; Check System Requirements, New Character and Other Details.

PUBG Mobile 3.7 Update Download Process

The new PUBG Mobile 3.7 update will be available for multiple platforms, including Android, the App Store, the official PUBG Mobile website, Samsung Galaxy Store, and Huawei AppGallery. The update will be gradually rolled out and available on devices based on their regions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2025 10:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).