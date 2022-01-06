Amritsar, January 6: The public viewing of the daily flag lowering retreat ceremony at the Attari-Wagah joint check post (JCP) at Attari near Amritsar in Punjab has been suspended indefinitely as a precautionary measure against Coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.

The public will not be allowed at the Attari-Wagha JCP, around 30 km from here, till further orders, a Border Security Force (BSF) official told IANS. Last year also, the BSF had suspended the retreat ceremony owing to the pandemic. India Records 90,928 New COVID-19 Infections, 325 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Daily Positivity Rate at 6.43%.

India and Pakistan have been traditionally hosting the flag-lowering ceremonies at the border for many years and the event is attended by a huge number of people from both countries.

